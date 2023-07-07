Human Rights House Foundation recognized as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has recognized the activities of the Human Rights House Foundation (Norway), an international non-governmental organization, and its subsidiaries in Ukraine, Lithuania, Georgia, and Armenia as undesirable, the agency’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"Based on the results of a probe, the Prosecutor General’s Office made a decision to recognize the activities of the Human Rights Foundation (HRHF, Norway) international organization and the HRHF international network of the so-called human rights houses - The Barys Zvozskau Belarusian Human Rights House (Lithuania), Educational Human Rights House Chernihiv (Ukraine), Human Rights House Tbilisi (Georgia), Human Rights House Crimea (Ukraine), and Human Rights House Yerevan (Armenia) - as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," it said.

It justified this decision by the fact that the activities of the foundation and its national offices "are geared to infringe upon the state’s territorial integrity, destabilize the socio-political situation, discredit the country’s domestic and foreign policy, and influence public opinion toward changing the government by unconstitutional means."

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, since the beginning of the special military operation, these organizations have been discrediting Russia’s foreign policy and its armed forces. "The NGO’s provocative information agenda is geared toward the political and economic isolation of Russia in the international arena," it stressed, adding that the NGO is positioning itself as an independent international non-profit human rights organization, but its donors and partners are the European Union, as well as the UK, Norwegian, Dutch, Lithuanian, Polish, Czech, and Swiss foreign ministries.