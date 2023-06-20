Poll reveals proportion of Russians satisfied with their lives

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Almost two-thirds (60%) of the Russians polled are content with their lives, the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center said after a survey conducted on May 19 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"In May, 60% of the Russians polled said that they were generally satisfied with their lives, which is 7% more than in the same period in 2022. One in five respondents was neutral: 22% said that their life was partly satisfactory and partly unsatisfactory. <…> Another 16% of the Russians surveyed are not at all satisfied with their lives. This figure has remained unchanged since last spring," the pollsters said.

In general, 63% of respondents assessed the situation in the country as "predominantly positive", while 28% of respondents said that the situation was "bad." One in two Russians polled agreed with the statement that "things are going in the right direction", 28% of respondents partly agreed or disagreed with it (-8% compared to May 2020), while another 17% of those surveyed disagreed with the statement (-11% compared to May 2020).