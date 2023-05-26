FSB detains supporter of Ukrainian Nazism who planned terrorist attack in Gelendzhik

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a resident of Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Region, a supporter of Ukrainian Nazism, who was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack on a law enforcement facility, the FSB press office told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service thwarted a terrorist act in the municipal district of the resort city of Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Region. As a result, a local resident, a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazism, a Russian citizen born in 1981, who planned to detonate an improvised explosive device on the premises of one of the region’s law enforcement facilities, was detained," the FSB reported.

"A ready-to-use improvised explosive device was seized from a cache equipped by the radical in a wooded area on the outskirts of the settlement. The components used in constructing the device were seized from his place of residence," the FSB reported. In addition, investigators confiscated from the detainee instructions for the assembly and use of explosive devices, which were obtained from Internet communities administered by militants affiliated with Ukrainian nationalist groups.

Criminal charges of preparing a terrorist attack have been brought against the suspect, who has been taken into custody.