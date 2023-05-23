Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Region cancelled — governor

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. The counter-terrorist operation regime in Russia’s Belgorod Region has been cancelled, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced Tuesday.

"A decision has been made to cancel the legal regime of counter-terrorist operation in the Belgorod Region. A corresponding paper has been published," he said on his Telegram channel.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group intruded into Russia’s Belgorod Region Monday; a counter-terrorist operation regime was declared in the region. According to the latest reports, 12 civilians were injured; an elderly woman died during evacuation.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that, during the counter-terrorist operation, Russian forces blocked and defeated Ukrainian nationalist units that intruded into the region.