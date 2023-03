MINSK, March 21. /TASS/. The terrorist liquidated in Grodno had been conducting reconnaissance with the aim of committing acts of sabotage at the Grodno regional executive committee (governing body), regional office of the State Security Committee (KGB), at the homes of police and security officers, as well as at the railway station and industrial facilities, the Belarus-1 TV channel said on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the terrorist had 5 kilograms of explosives at his disposal.