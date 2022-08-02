Cosmonauts unfold Russian Airborne Force flag aboard orbital outpost on Paratroopers’ Day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts unfolded the flag of the Russian Airborne Force aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to mark the Paratroopers’ Day celebrated in Russia on August 2, TASS special reporter, cosmonaut Oleg Artemeyev said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Artemyev and his Russian teammates Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov also recorded a video message inside the Zvezda service module congratulating the Airborne Force personnel and veterans on their professional holiday.

"We heartily congratulate you on the Airborne Force’s anniversary," Artemyev said.

Matveyev noted in a recorded video message that Russian paratroopers never waste words and "their deeds and devoted service prove that they are the best of the best destined to protect the Fatherland. The valor and courage are the indispensable qualities of a paratrooper," he stressed.

Cosmonaut Korsakov extended particular congratulations to the Airborne Force troops currently in the exercise of their duty. "Your mothers, fathers, wives, children and grandchildren are proud of you," he said.

Russia’s Airborne Force Day is celebrated on August 2. The country’s Airborne Force came into being on August 2, 1930 when a 12-men paratrooper unit was air-dropped during drills of the Moscow Military District near Voronezh for accomplishing a tactical task. This year, the Russian Airborne Force turns 92.