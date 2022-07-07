US national Griner pleads guilty to attempted smuggle of cannabis oil in Russia

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. American basketball player Brittney Griner, previously detained in Russia on drug trafficking charges, has pleaded guilty to attempted smuggle of cannabis oil, but said there was no criminal intent, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday from the Khimki Court in the Moscow Region.

"Miss Griner admits her guilt and says she had no intent of crime carrying baggage with narcotics," her translator said during a court trial.

The next court trial over US national Griner is scheduled for July 14.

Griner was detained in February and put in custody until December 20 for an attempt to smuggle cannabis oil into the country via the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

The 31-year-old professional basketball player is a two-time World Champion and a two-time Olympic Champion. Before the arrest, she played for the Russian professional basketball club Yekaterinburg.

In May, the White House announced that steps were being taken by the administration in Washington to free the detained basketball player, but did not specify which exactly.

Commenting later on a potential exchange of Griner in a prisoner swap for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout, who was sentenced in the US for selling arms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged patience until the end of legal proceedings on her case.