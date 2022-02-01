Moscow trudging through heaviest snowfall this winter

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The depth of snow covering Moscow came to 49 cm on Tuesday, the most the capital has seen this winter, Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus told TASS.

"The depth of snow coverage in Moscow this morning at the capital’s VDNKh principal weather station was 49 cm, which is the most since the beginning of this winter," the expert said.

He also added that the weather in the capital and in the suburbs on Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy, with light snow and possible icy conditions. Moscow temperatures will hover between 0 to minus 2 degrees (32 to 28.4 degrees Fahrenheit), while the Moscow region will see slightly nippier figures ranging from minus 4 to plus 1 degree (24.8 to 33.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

"The wind is southwest 4.9 m/s, the pressure is increasing, but the barometer readings will remain below the norm and will be at 734 mm Hg (the norm in Moscow is 748 mm Hg - TASS)," Leus concluded.