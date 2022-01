MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is still at the peak of coronavirus outbreak, in spite of lower mortality rates from the Omicron variant, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live on Saturday.

"As for an increase in the death rate [from Omicron], it is much lower than if it were from the Delta variant, but we should not make mistakes, as we are still at the peak of the epidemic, we need to stand tall," she said.