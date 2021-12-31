{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Good health is the main wish to everyone for 2022, Putin says

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/. Hopes for good changes bring people together on the verge of the New Year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the New Year address.

"Dear Russian citizens, dear friends! The year of 2021 is coming to the end and the time will take us from the past to the future very soon. Yes, so it happens every day, minute and second. However, we clearly hear this continuous pace of time when we welcome the New Year. We wait for it as for the landmark in the life. All of us are united now by the hope for good changes but we understand they cannot be pulled away, separated from developments of the departing year," Putin noted.

Good health is the main wish to everyone for 2022, Putin says.

Tags
New Year & Christmas
