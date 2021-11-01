People with low immunity should get revaccinated against COVID in 6 months - WHO

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. People with low immunity should receive a booster vaccine dose in a span of six month after vaccination against the coronavirus infection or recovery, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday.

"Today, a booster dose of the vaccine in is recommended to people with low immunity in six month," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the latest statistics, around 246.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,554,192 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,382,726 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 239,693 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.