NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 31. /TASS/. Global warming is unfolding in Russia faster than in the world and the average air temperature in the country has grown by a half-degree in the past decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a G20 summit via a videoconference on Sunday.

"Let me note that the average annual air temperature in Russia is growing faster than in the world by more than 2.5 times. Over ten years, it has grown by more than a half-degree," the Russian leader said.