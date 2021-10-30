Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia recorded 40,251 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 8,472,797.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.48%.

In particular, 7,267 coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 3,578 in St. Petersburg, 2,680 in the Moscow region, 1,405 in the Samara region, 815 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 787 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 903,993 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Recoveries and deaths

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 28,909 to 7,331,424 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 86.5% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,088 coronavirus recoveries were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 2,604 in St. Petersburg, 823 in Crimea, 822 in the Samara region and 662 in the Bashkortostan region.

Russia recorded 1,160 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,163 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 237,380.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.8% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 76 coronavirus fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 43 in the Krasnodar region, 39 in the Moscow region, 36 in the Bashkortostan region and 34 in the Rostov region.

Coronavirus in Moscow

Moscow recorded 7,267 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 7,511 the day before. The total number of cases has reached 1,809,788.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.4%.

The city's coronavirus death toll increased by 97 to 31,248 in the past day and recoveries rose by 5,506 to 1,588,697.

There are currently 189,843 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.