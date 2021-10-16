Russia’s COVID-19 death toll has been high in recent months, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia has recorded a quite high number of coronavirus deaths in recent months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"We have been recording quite high mortality rates in recent months. And I would like to remind everyone that, as of today, the main preventive measure that helps protect an individual and helps avoid a fatal outcome is vaccination," she said.

Golikova mentioned four available Russian vaccines - Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, which have proven their effectiveness and safety both inside the country and abroad.

"All of them are available, and each citizen of the Russian Federation has the opportunity to get vaccinated with Russian jabs," she noted.

According to the latest statistics, more than 240.1 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and about 4.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 7,958,384 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,981,907 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 222,315 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.