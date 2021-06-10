Sputnik V demonstrates 94.3% efficacy during vaccination in Bahrain — RDIF

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has demonstrated 94.3% efficacy during the vaccination campaign in Bahrain, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported, citing data from the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"An efficacy study was conducted in Bahrain in accordance with WHO guidelines involving more than 5,000 subjects. Overall efficacy beyond 14 days after administering a second dose was estimated at 94.3%. Analysis is based on data collected between February and early May 2021.

The data of the Ministry of Health confirmed that, of those vaccinated with Sputnik V and infected 14 days after their second vaccine dose, 98.6% experienced mild symptoms," according to the statement.

During vaccination with the Russian drug, no serious adverse events were detected, and no deaths related to vaccination were recorded. There are also no cases of cerebral vein thrombosis (CVT) after vaccination, RDIF said.

Earlier, RDIF, the sovereign foundation of the Kingdom of Bahrain Mumtalakat, sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Binnopharm Group (part of Sistema Holding) agreed to build an enterprise for the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Bahrain.

The enterprise is expected to supply the vaccine to the markets of the Middle East and North Africa.