Moscow State University to arrange remote learning for foreign students, rector says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow State University (MSU) will arrange remote learning for foreign students who won’t be able to come to Russia, MSU Rector Viktor Sadovnichiy said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There are two categories of foreign students. The first are those who can come to Russia. They will go through standard procedures, which include preparatory courses and the admission process. In this case, everything is clear. I think that there won’t be many students in this category this year. The second group are those who cannot come, and this will be the majority of students. We have announced that we will accept their documents online and will interview them. They will study remotely," Sadovnichiy said.

He added that more than 5,000 students usually came to study at Moscow State University.

The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education earlier announced new entry rules for foreign students. They will have to inform their university via email about the date on which they plan to cross the Russian border at least ten days before arrival, pass a PCR coronavirus test no earlier than three days before arrival and if their test is negative, they will need to make sure they have a relevant certificate in Russian or English. Foreign students will also have to go through another PCR test within 72 hours upon arrival in Russia, self-isolate and study online until they receive results. Foreign students won’t be allowed in class without passing the second coronavirus test.