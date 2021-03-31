About 0.1% of fully vaccinated people in Moscow contract novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. About one thousand people in Moscow have been infected with the novel coronavirus after being fully vaccinated, the press-service of the city’s social development complex told TASS.

"The unified cyber platform of the city’s health service allows for monitoring the condition of the vaccinated. In the group of vaccinated patients about 1,000 people (0.1%) were infected with the coronavirus more than two weeks after the vaccination," the press-service said.

Most of those infected - 76% - experienced mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease.

The press-service recalled that immunity begins to be formed after the first shot of the vaccine. The second component boosts the body’s immune response and guarantees a longer effect. However, the process of developing immunity against the coronavirus after vaccination varies from individual to individual, so the recommended precautions must be strictly observed.

Vaccination takes about 40 minutes: medical examination lasts 10-15 minutes. On the day of the first vaccination the doctor sets the date of the second shot, normally 21 days later. Vaccination against the coronavirus in Moscow is available at any of the 100 outlets administered by the city’s outpatient clinics. They are open 08:00-20:00 on all days. Also, vaccination is possible at private medical centers. Moscow has concluded 108 contracts with private medical organizations. The vaccine itself is free. Patients have to pay only for the services of the medical nurse who makes the shot.