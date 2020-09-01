LDPR leader among world’s first persons injected with COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky has been injected with the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V developed in Russia, the head of the LDPR faction’s press service, Alexander Dyupin, told TASS.

"The LDPR leader became a volunteer of major post-registration clinical trials of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Besides Vladimir Zhirinovsky at this stage of the research some 40,000 Russian citizens will be vaccinated and this meets the best global standards," Dyupin said.

Vaccination will be carried out in two stages. "The second injection is made three weeks after the first one. Vladimir Zhirinovsky will get the second part of the vaccine in late September, and doctors will have six months to control his health condition," he noted.

Earlier the LDPR called to vaccinate the party’s members in the first place.

On August 11, Russia became the first country across the globe to register a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, named Sputnik V. The vaccine underwent clinical trials in July. The vaccine was developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.