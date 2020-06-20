Putin calls for artificial intelligence to be used in healthcare

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to roll out digitalization and phase in artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the healthcare sector.

"Unconditionally, we should provide broad digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence technology at the all-level medical institutions," he said at a video conference with health workers on Saturday.

"Now, we must move on relying on the experience gained during the fight against coronavirus, honestly analyzing both achievements and unsolved issues," the president added, emphasizing that not only was he talking about the fight against epidemics, but also about an increase in the reliability of the entire system.

To date, 576,952 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 334,592 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,002 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.