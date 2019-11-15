Venice hit by the highest tides since 1960s, sports coupe unveiled by Ferrari, Vladimir Putin congratulating composer, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Flooded Venice, Ferrari Roma unveiling, and Putin salutes composer
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and followers of Juan Guaido, head of the National Assembly, clashing in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13© EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales celebrating his birthday with school children from the Kaivalya Education Foundation, which is supported by the British Asian Trust, during his visit in Mumbai, India, November 14© EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A Doors Open Day at the base of the Saturn special operations unit of the Moscow branch of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Moscow, Russia, November 13© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
A woman sitting in a chair in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, November 13. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters on November 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meeting with residents of the village of Sannikovo while inspecting infrastructure facilities built as part of the Sustainable development of rural areas and Organizing modern urban environment programs, Altai region, Russia, November 13© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
Ferrari Roma car is unveiled in Rome, Italy, November 14. Italian carmaker Ferrari unveiled a new sports coupe aimed at enticing entry-level buyers and competing with the Porsche 911© EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the West Monkton CEVC Primary School on a General Election campaign trail in Taunton, England, November 14© AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool
Two red panda babies in Zagreb's Zoo, in Zagreb, Croatia, November 14. Two red panda babies, who were born this summer in the Zagreb Zoo, have received today their names Dudek and Regica© EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
A girl posing with Anonymous 'Head and Neck of Giraffe' taxidermy art work during 'The Child Within Me' exhibition at the Abdulmecit Efendi mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, November 14© EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Russia's President Vladimir Putin congratulates composer Aleksandra Pakhmutova on her 90th birthday at a concert at the Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow, Russia, November 10© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Irish rock band U2 performing at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, November 12© EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
