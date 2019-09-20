Man with Soviet passport spent about 30 years in labor slavery in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, September 20. /TASS/. The Migration Service of the Police Department for the Kostanai Region in Kazakhstan started the identification of the citizenship of a man with a Soviet passport who spent about 30 years in labor slavery in the republic, the press service of the Police Department for the Kostanai Region reported on Friday.

"Representatives for the public foundation ‘Damytu’ (Development) reported that a man had been released from labor slavery. Head of the foundation Nina Kosyuk reported that Dmitry came from Russia for employment before the dissolution of the Soviet Union," the report says.

It was noted that the man got in labor slavery in the region in the north of the republic and after that in the Alma-Ata Region. "We started working with this man as soon as he appeared on the radar of the Damytu public foundation. We carried out work to identify him," head of the Migration Service of the Police Department for the Kostanai Region Kairat Dutpayev said.

The police inquired the Russian Embassy in the city of Nur-Sultan. Dutpayev explained that after his citizenship is identified, Dmitry will either return to Russia or will receive Kazakhstan’s passport.