WWII munitions found at Battle of Stalingrad monument in Volgograd

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 29. /TASS/. Army engineers from Russia’s Southern Military District have eliminated WWII munitions found during restoration works at the Motherland Calls! monument in Volgograd devoted to the heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The combat engineers of a motor rifle unit of the Southern Military District eliminated the munitions found at the foot of the Motherland Calls! sculpture on Mamayev Hill in Volgograd," the press office reported.

The WWII munitions were unearthed by workers in the course of the restoration. The munitions included a 76mm artillery shell and a grenade.

The munitions were destroyed at the Prudboi firing range.