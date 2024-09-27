BRICS countries to jointly develop quantum technologies — Russian Minister

KAZAN, September 27. /TASS/. BRICS countries will interact in development of quantum technologies and Russia together with China plan to work out development and education of language models, Russian Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev told reporters.

"We have separately discussed today that indeed there are such slightly more promising technologies, from the standpoint of receiving practical results. We agreed here that we will interact," Shadaev said after the BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting.

Development and training of language models used in narrow areas of economic sectors are planned to be worked out with partners from China, the minister noted. "Not a single country can be fully independent and competitive. Therefore, the main issue there is that we should look for points of interaction, and friendly countries should pursue some kind of cooperation. Otherwise it will be very hard to fight with the monopoly, with restrictions the Western countries are introducing," Shadaev added.