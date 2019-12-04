Putin urges greater attention to strengthening orbital group of satellites

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. The United States sees space as a theater of war, which requires greater attention to strengthening Russia’s orbital group of satellites, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at another in a series of meetings on the development of the Russian armed forces on Wednesday.

"The world’s leading countries fast-track the development of modern space systems of military and dual use and complement and expand technical parameters. The US military-political leadership openly regards outer space as a theater of military operations," Putin warned. "For preserving strategic supremacy in this field the United States is accelerating creation of its space forces, which are already in the process of operative preparations."

Putin said that Russia had been against the militarization of outer space all along.

"At the same time the march of events requires greater attention to strengthening the orbital group and the space rocket and missile industry in general," he said.

Putin recalled that in recent years Russia had considerably upgraded its group of military and dual purpose satellites. The capabilities of the space system of warning of a missile attack have grown considerably.

"The satellites of the unified space system promptly identify the launches of ballistic missiles from military bases and the world ocean, promptly provide information to the country’s leadership and the Armed Forces’ command centers," Putin said. "The effectiveness of this crucial component of the air and space defense has been confirmed in the process of the strategic command staff exercise Grom-2019."

A high speed telecommunication system deployed in a geostationary orbit has been finalized this year, he added.

He stated that the authorities were keen to build up a major portfolio of new ideas and cutting edge products for the future. Defense industries have been working on many such systems and manufacturers were mastering the production of corresponding space satellites made of domestically manufactured parts and components.

"Last may we held a special conference to scrutinize the condition and prospects of the space component of the Aerospace Force. The corresponding instructions were given. Today I would like to hear what is being done to implement them," Putin said in conclusion.