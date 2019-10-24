Russia reschedules Progress MS-13 space freighter’s launch for December 1

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The launch of a Progress MS-13 resupply ship has been rescheduled for December 1, the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Thursday.
"The state commission for manned spacecraft’s flight tests has made a decision to reschedule the launch of the Progress MS-13 resupply ship from December 6 to December 1," the press office reported.
NASA earlier announced it would live-broadcast the launch of the Progress MS-13 spacecraft on its website on December 1. The launch is scheduled for 2:29 p.m. Moscow time while the resupply ship is set to dock with the International Space Station at 4:41 p.m. Moscow time on December 3, it said.
The Progress MS-13 will be launched atop a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The previous Progress resupply ship was launched to the orbital outpost on July 31.