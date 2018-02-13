Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Progress MS-08 prepares for second launch to ISS

Science & Space
February 13, 4:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Progress MC-08 was expected to start on an ultrashort two-turn scheme on February 11

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Soyuz-2.1a rocket will be launched with Progress MS-08 resupply ship from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Tuesday at 11:13 Moscow time, according to Roscosmos.

"The launch of the Progress MS-08 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for the reserve date on February 13 at 11:13 Moscow time," the corporation said. The ship will be launched to reach the International Space Station (ISS) on a standard two-day scheme, its docking with the ISS is planned at 13:45 Moscow time on February 15.

Initially, Progress MC-08 was expected to start on an ultrashort two-turn scheme on February 11, but the launch did not take place - the automatic system of the launch complex at Baikonur canceled the operation. A source in the rocket and space industry told TASS that the cause of automatic cancellation of the launch was the malfunction of Soyuz-2.1a on-board computer.

The two-turn flight scheme means that the spacecraft will make two turns around the Earth and its path to the ISS, which will take approximately 3.5 hours.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Japanese speedskater Kei Saito leaves Olympic village after failed doping test
4
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
5
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
6
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
7
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама