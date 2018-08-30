Fragments of Russia’s Progress MS-08 space freighter splash down in Pacific

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Fragments of Russia’s Progress MS-08 cargo spacecraft, which was deorbited on Thursday following a weeklong experiment, splashed down in a remote area of the Pacific Ocean, a Russian Mission Control Center official said.

"Unburied fragments of the Progress MS-08 spacecraft have landed in a non-navigational region of the Pacific Ocean," the source said.

In accordance with the flight program, the Progress MS-08 undocked from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) on August 23, 2018. During the seven days that followed, it was used in a scientific experiment.

Progress MS-08 had been docked with the ISS since February 11, 2018.

Currently, Progress MS-09 remains the only spacecraft of its series docked with the ISS. The next space freighter, Progress MS-10, will be sent to the space station in October.