Cargo spacecraft Progress MS-06 docks to ISS

New Zealand head coach says St. Petersburg pitch looks greatSport June 16, 16:38
Russia tests missile interceptor in KazakhstanMilitary & Defense June 16, 16:09
Russian Central Bank may introduce key rate forecastsBusiness & Economy June 16, 15:32
Cargo spacecraft Progress MS-06 docks to ISSScience & Space June 16, 15:11
Putin informed of IS leader’s possible liquidation — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 15:05
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 14:36
Putin to visit Confederations Cup opening gameSport June 16, 14:15
FIFA President Infantino to attend opening of 2017 Confederations CupSport June 16, 14:03
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 9%Business & Economy June 16, 13:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s cargo spacecraft Progress MS-06 has automatically docked to the service module Zvezda of the International Space Station, Mission Control near Moscow said.
Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin monitored the process and was ready to intervene manually, if need be. After the airlock has been checked and pressure inside the spacecraft and ISS equalized the crew will begin to unload the cargo vehicle.
A Soyuz-2.1a space rocket carrying Progress MS-06 blasted off from the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan on June 14. This is a second spacecraft to have been launched to the ISS this year. The first was put in space on February 22, 2017 and a third is to follow on October 12. Progress MS-06 will remain docked to the ISS till early December. After that it will be dumped in the Pacific Ocean.
About 2.4 tonnes of supplies were brought to the ISS, including fuel, oxygen, water and food.
The ISS currently has a crew of three - Russia’s Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA’s Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer.