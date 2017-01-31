Progress MS-03 to undock from ISS, to be sunken in remote area of Pacific

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Progress MS-03 spacecraft is to undock from the International Space Station and to deorbit on Tuesday, an official at the Russian Mission Control Center (MCC) told TASS on Monday.

"The undocking of the ship has been scheduled for 17:25 Moscow Standard Time (14:25 UTC) on January 31," he said.

Computations provided by the MCC ballistics service show the spacecraft will begin re-entry of the Earth atmosphere at 21:10 and its fragments that will not have burned in dense atmosphere will reach the surface of the Pacific in a remote area known as the 'spacecraft cemetery' at 21:24.

As a replacement, Progress MS-05 cargo craft will lift off towards the ISS on February 22. The previous cargo carrier, Progress MS-04 was lost in the wake of an accident involving the Soyuz-U launch vehicle on December 1, 2016.

Progress MS-03 cargo craft was launched on July 17, 2016 from the Baikonur Space Center in Kazakhstan. It docked to the station on July 19 and brought there a payload of more than 2 tons, including fuel, air, foodstuffs, equipment essential for the station's functioning, life-supporting equipment, and parcels for the crewmembers.