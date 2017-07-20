Back to Main page
Progress MS-05 space freighter undocks from ISS

Science & Space
July 20, 21:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Center, the space freighter will fire braking engines at about 23:58 p.m. Moscow time

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The unmanned cargo spacecraft Progress MS-05 has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), an official at the Russian Mission Control Center told TASS on Thursday.

"The spacecraft [Progress MS-02] has undocked," he said.

According to the Center, the space freighter will fire braking engines at about 23:58 p.m. Moscow time (20:58 GMT). At 00.31 a.m. Moscow Time (21.31 GMT) it is expected to enter the dense layers of the atmosphere and will be sunk in the non-navigable area in the Pacific Ocean at 00.41 a.m. Moscow Time (21.41 GMT).

