Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft separates from International Space Station

Science & Space
January 31, 18:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On February 22, the Progress MS-05 spacecraft will be put in space
MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft has separated from the International Space Station, Mission Control has told TASS.

"The separation of the spacecraft from the station took place on time," Mission Control said.

Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crash

According to Mission Control’s ballistic service, the spacecraft will enter the atmosphere at 21:10 Moscow time and the fragments that have not burned up will reach the surface of the Pacific Ocean far away from shipping routes.

On February 22, the Progress MS-05 spacecraft will be put in space. The previous cargo vehicle, Progress MS-04 was lost as a result of an abortive launch of the Soyuz rocket on December 1, 2016.

The Progress MS-03 spacecraft was launched towards the ISS from the Baikonur space site with a Soyuz rocket on July 17, 2016 and docked with the ISS on July 19. It delivered two tonnes of fuel, air, foods and equipment, life support essentials and parcels for the crew.

