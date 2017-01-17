Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crash

Science & Space
January 17, 14:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft launched on December 1 with the help of a Soyuz-U carrier rocket was lost during the 382nd second of flight at an altitude of 190 km over south Siberia
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Third-stage engines of the Soyuz-FG and Soyuz-U carrier rockets intended to launch a Soyuz MS-04 manned spacecraft and a Progress MS-05 space freighter will be replaced after the December accident with a Progress MS-04 cargo spaceship, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.

"The unit of the Soyuz-U carrier rocket’s third stage planned for the launch of a Progress MS-05 transport cargo spaceship has been delivered to the Progress Rocket and Space Center for a check. The carrier rocket for the Soyuz MS-04 manned spacecraft is also in the Progress Rocket and Space Center. Works are under way on both carrier rockets to replace 11D55 third-stage engines [RD-0110 produced by the Voronezh Mechanical Factory] with similar engines of a different series," the Roscosmos press office said.

According to the approved plan, the launch of a Progress MS-05 space freighter is scheduled for February 21 and the launch of a Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft for March 27.

Read also
Mission Control Center reveals cause of Progress spacecraft loss

The Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft launched from the Baikonur spaceport on December 1 with the help of a Soyuz-U carrier rocket was lost during the 382nd second of flight at an altitude of 190 km over the Republic of Tyva in south Siberia. Most of its fragments burned up in the dense layers of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The space freighter was expected to deliver about 2.5 tonnes of various cargoes to the International Space Station (ISS), fuel for the ISS, water and the air for cosmonauts, and also New Year’s gifts for the crew. The spacecraft’s cargo compartment accommodated scientific equipment and spare parts, containers with foodstuffs, clothes, medicines and personal hygiene items.

The Roscosmos panel of inquiry arrived at the conclusion that the oxidizer tank of the third-stage engine was ripped open with an impact of fragments that emerged with the destruction of engine 11D55 as a result of combustion and further destruction of the oxidizer pump. The oxidizer pump might have caught fire for various reasons, such as the likely presence of outside particles in the pump or violation of the engine 11D55’s assembly procedures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама