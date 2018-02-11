Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Progress MS-08 launch rescheduled for February 13

Science & Space
February 11, 12:11 updated at: February 11, 12:56 UTC+3

The ship was to carry 2 tonnes of cargo

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Savostyanov/TASS

KOROLEV /near Moscow/, February 11. /TASS/. Launch of Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Progress MS-08 cargo ship was rescheduled for a reserve date of February 13, press service of the space authority, Roskosmos said on Sunday.

Read also

Russia's space agency plans to carry out 150 space launches by 2025

"During the start, came an order for automatic tuning off the engines, the reasons are to be advised," the authority said. "The launch is rescheduled for a reserve date - February 13".

Later a source at the space sector told TASS that a glitch of onboard and ground parts of the computer system of the ship was to blame for the reschedule. "A glitch of onboard and ground parts of the central system is similar to the problem during October launch of Progress MS-07," the source said. 

The ship was to deliver to the station about 2 tonnes of cargo.

Earlier, a source told TASS the flight would be organized on a two-rotation scheme (two rotations around the Earth), though the final decision is due after the first rotation - in an hour and a half from the blastoff. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
2
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
3
Crashed An-148 plane was of 2010 make - manufacturer
4
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
5
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
6
Putin offers condolences over jet crash near Moscow
7
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама