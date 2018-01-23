Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's space agency plans to carry out 150 space launches by 2025

Science & Space
January 23, 12:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian orbital group will grow considerably, CEO of Roscosmos Igor Komarov said

© Yuri smityuk

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run corporation Roscosmos plans to carry out 150 space launches by 2025, its CEO Igor Komarov told a space conference on Tuesday.

"In the period ending 2025 (the period of the newly-adopted federal space program) we plan to fundamentally upgrade the group of satellites in orbit. We plan to carry out more than 150 launches. That done the Russian orbital group will grow considerably," he said.

Lately, Roscosmos obtained sufficient evidence of how important the group of the global navigation system GLONASS satellites is important to ensuring global security and upgrading the economy, he remarked.

"In the near future we are to conduct thorough analysis and set tasks to this group," Komarov said.

