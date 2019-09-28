Russia’s Foreign Minister praises joint historical past of Russia and Greece

MOSCOW. September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the importance and value of the joint historical past of Russia and Greece, speaking at the international social forum "Russian Week in the Ionian Islands", the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Athens is our good partner in Europe. The mutual sympathy between Russians and Greeks is based on centuries-old ties, spiritual and civilizational kinship, and is beyond the political conjuncture whimsy. We value the careful attitude of our Greek friends towards the shared historical past. I am glad that Corfu continues to tremulously preserve the memory of the liberator of the Ionian Islands - the great Russian naval commander Admiral Fyodor Fyodorovich Ushakov," Lavrov said.

He also noted the importance of the initiative of Greece, which over the years has contributed to strengthening the atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The minister added that the forum will become a significant event in the cultural life of Russia and Greece, and will serve to further build up bilateral humanitarian cooperation.