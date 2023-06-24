Voronezh governor dismisses rumors of military convoys on roads

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The governor of the Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, has dismissed rumors of convoys of military equipment and vehicles on the region’s roads.

"There is a great deal of inaccurate information in the social media now about alleged movements of convoys of military equipment on the territory of the Voronezh Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Dissemination of such messages is punishable under Russian legislation. The communications watchdog Roskomnadzor and the regional prosecutor's office will react to all such cases. I am sure that the Voronezh Region’s residents will not give in to information provocations by those who are interested in destabilizing the situation in the country and the region.".