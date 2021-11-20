Almost 20,000 people killed as result of crimes in Russia in 2021 — ministry

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Almost 20,000 people in Russia were killed as a result of various crimes in January-October 2021, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s statistics obtained by TASS.

"As a result of criminal acts, 19,800 people were killed, and 27,500 people sustained grievous bodily harm. Rural areas account for 37.5% of all deaths (7,400). Cities and urban-type settlements account for 67.8% of individuals who sustained grievous bodily harm," the document says.

About four crimes out of five are registered in cities and urban-type settlements (1.4 million in total). Rural areas account for one fifth of the tally, or about 318,500 crimes in total.

Overall, a total of 1,705,800 crimes have been registered in Russia in the reported period, down 1.9% year-on-year. The growth in crimes was registered in 29 Russian regions, while in 56 regions their number declined compared to last year.

Economic impact

The damage caused by crimes in Russia has amounted to 724.3 bln rubles (almost $9.9 bln at the current exchange rate) over the past ten months, which is almost 70% more than a year ago, according to the Interior Ministry’s statistics on crime made available to TASS.

"The damage from crimes (according to completed and suspended criminal cases) amounted to 724.3 bln rubles which is 66.4% less than the same indicator last year. The majority of damages (93.4%) is related to the crimes recorded in cities and urban settlements," the document said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the number of economic crimes has increased by 5.8% compared to last year’s data. From January to October, the law enforcement has detected 101,700 crimes in this category. Damage inflicted by serious and particularly serious economic crimes, which account for 62.6% of all economic crimes registered in the reported period, amounts to 577.7 billion rubles.