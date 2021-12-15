Russia to fully support China’s BRICS chairmanship — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow will provide Beijing with full support during its chairmanship of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group in 2022, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters following a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"The two leaders discussed cooperation within BRICS in considerable detail," he pointed out. Ushakov noted that China would take on the BRICS chairmanship in 2022.

"Russia will fully cooperate with its Chinese partners in terms of their chairmanship," the Kremlin aide stressed.

The acronym BRICS, derived from the initial letters of the names of the group’s members, was created in December 2010, when South Africa joined the organization that had earlier been known as BRIC. The goal of the group, established at Russia’s initiative in 2006, is to boost comprehensive cooperation between member states.