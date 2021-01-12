Normandy Quartet political advisers begin talks in Berlin

A source from the Russian delegation said earlier that the meeting would "discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the 2019 Paris summit in terms of political settlement of the conflict" in the east of Ukraine.

BERLIN, January 12./TASS/. A meeting of the Normandy Quartet’s (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) political advisers has started at the German Chancellor’s Office in Berlin. Russia is represented by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, the Russian Embassy in Germany reports.

The previous meeting of the Normandy Quartet’s political advisers took place in Berlin on September 11, 2020.

The Normandy Quartet talks on Ukraine began in June 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, who gathered in Normandy for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of D-Day (the landing of allied troops in 1944) discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine for the first time. Five summit-level meetings have been held since then.

Dates of a new summit of the Normandy Quartet leaders can be discussed only after agreements of the previous meeting are implemented, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on December 23.

At the latest summit in Paris on December 9, 2019, the participants passed a final statement, supporting amendments to the Ukrainian constitution based on the "Steinmeier formula" and enshrining a special status for Donbass in the Ukrainian constitution, as well as expressed adherence to the establishment of a complete ceasefire in Donbass. However, most of the points have remained on paper as of yet.