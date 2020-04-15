Fire near Chernobyl Plant does not affect background radiation in Russia

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The fire outbreak near the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant in Ukraine has not influenced on background radiation in Russia, with air masses from the fire scene moving eastward and southeastward, the press service of the Russian weather service Rosgidromet reports.

"Monitoring posts operating as part of the Rosgidromet monitoring system did not register changes in the radiation situation on the territory in Russia over the last day," the press service said.