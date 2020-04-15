Fire near Chernobyl Plant does not affect background radiation in Russia

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The fire outbreak near the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant in Ukraine has not influenced on background radiation in Russia, with air masses from the fire scene moving eastward and southeastward, the press service of the Russian weather service Rosgidromet reports.
"Monitoring posts operating as part of the Rosgidromet monitoring system did not register changes in the radiation situation on the territory in Russia over the last day," the press service said.
According to data of the Russian weather services, air masses from the fire scene will migrate eastward and southeastward on April 15-18.
The fire near the Chernobyl Plant started on April 4. Twelve villages, whose residents were evacuated after the plant accident in 1986, burnt down over that period. The fire started fading after rains that started on Monday evening. The Ukraine’s Emercom said on Tuesday that the fire was extinguished in the exclusion zone but smoldering would take several days to stop completely.