Chernobyl wildfire eliminated, smoldering to cease in couple of days

Chernobyl wildfire rages on, despite almost 400 tonnes of water dropped already

KIEV, April 14. /TASS/. The wildfire in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has been extinguished, but it will take several more days before the smoldering will cease completely, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service head Nikolay Chechetkin said during his meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky.

"The wildfire in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Exclusion Zone has been liquidated. The Emergency Service needs a couple more days to completely extinguish the smoldering inside the Zone and its surroundings," he said.