Nine wildfires extinguished in Yakutia region in last 24 hours

YAKUTSK, August 7. /TASS/. Nine wildfires have been extinguished in Yakutia region in the last 24 hours, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The situation with wildfires in the region is gradually stabilizing but continues to remain complicated. According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, 116 wildfires are registered in Yakutia region on the territory of 916,543 hectares. In the last 24 hours, nine wildfires were extinguished," the press service said.

An aviation group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is working on the scene. In the last 24 hours, Be-200 aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters dumped over 205 tonnes of water on wildfires in Yakutia region.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 38 settlements in 12 municipal districts are affected by smoke from the wildfires.