Over 16,500 people leave their homes following ammo depot blasts in Krasnoyarsk Region

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that more than 16,500 people had left their homes after a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsky District.

"To prevent threats to life and health of the population living in close proximity, the evacuation of 9,533 people from nine inhabited communities and the Sokol recreation camp has been organized. In addition, about 7,000 people have left the hazardous area on their own," the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

The emergencies services earlier reported that more than 16,000 people had fled the area.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 30 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in three cities and two municipal areas. Currently there are 3,857 people there.

"Medical and psychological assistance for the locals has been provided," the ministry added.

On Monday afternoon, a storage facility containing powder charges for artillery ammunition ignited at a military unit of the Central Military District in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsky District. Evacuation of residents of settlements located within a 20-kilometer zone from the accident’s epicenter started. A state of emergency has been declared in the Achinsky District.

The number of people injured in the explosions has reached 12, medics said. A source in the emergency services earlier reported one fatality, but the Defense Ministry denied that. Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Alexander Uss said one person was reported missing.