Difficulties in Russia's fuel market are temporary — Putin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the difficulties being created for Russia in the fuel market are temporary and will not affect the country's economic trajectory.

The head of state noted that the key sectors of the Russian economy remain resilient despite external attempts to destabilize the situation in the fuel and energy sector, as well as certain other industries.

"Once again, I want to emphasize that the difficulties being created for us in the fuel market are undoubtedly temporary in nature and are not capable of affecting economic dynamics," the Russian leader said as he opened a meeting on economic issues.