Serbian government renews oil export ban

BELGRADE, April 30. /TASS/. The Serbian government resolved to renew its ban on the export of oil and petroleum derivatives until the end of June and tap into the 30,000 metric tons of diesel fuel from its own inventories to keep prices in check, Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said.

"The ban covers exports of diesel fuel, gasoline and oil via any kind of transport. It was renewed to ensure stability of supplies to our market in an environment of global disruptions and rising oil prices," the minister said, cited by the ministerial press service.

Authorities also brought 30,000 metric tons of diesel fuel from state reserves to the market, Djedovic Handanovic noted. The volume of diesel fuel released reached 65,000 metric tons.

The Serbian government decided on March 9 to temporarily ban exports of oil and all petroleum derivatives used as engine fuel to prevent a national shortage and keep prices down.