Implementation plan for energy strategy to be prepared within six months

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry will prepare and submit to the government the implementation plan for the country’s energy strategy through 2050 within six months, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The implementation plan for the energy strategy will be developed by the Energy Ministry and submitted to the government within six months," the statement reads.

Earlier, the government prepared and approved Russia’s energy strategy through 2050.

The measures outlined in the strategy are aimed at accelerating development of oil and gas refining, expanding the program for regional gasification, ensuring efficient supply of petroleum products to the domestic market at affordable prices for all categories of consumers, creating conditions for redirecting oil and gas exports to new markets in friendly countries, increasing capacities for oil transshipment in the Arctic and Far Eastern ports, enhancing use of the Northern Sea Route’s potential, and speeding up the connection of the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas transportation systems with the unified gas supply system.