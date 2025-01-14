Russia, Vietnam to have more connecting flights — Deputy PM

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. The decision to increase the number of flights between Russia and Vietnam was made during the visit of the Russian delegation to the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters on the sidelines of intergovernmental talks.

"We see such decisions that are made at once. In particular, on the increase in the number of mutual flights - not only Russian ones, two are flying now, Vietnamese companies will also make flights," Chernyshenko said.

Special tariffs will be set for such goals, the deputy prime minister noted. Other measures will also be taken to boost the tourist exchange between the countries.