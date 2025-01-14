Russian Accounts Chamber returns over $900 mln to public coffers in 2024

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Accounts Chamber returned almost 94 bln rubles ($910 mln), which is a record amount, to the Treasury in 2024, head of the Chamber Boris Kovalchuk said.

"In the reporting year of 2024, the Accounts Chamber hit a record-setting level as we returned almost 94 bln rubles to the Treasury," he said.

More than 12,000 activities have been held since 1995, with violations and deficiencies worth a total of around 16 trillion rubles detected, and more than 250 bln rubles returned to the Treasury, Kovalchuk added. "The aggregate economic effect from our efforts <…> has surpassed 130 bln rubles," he said.