Rusagro may soon begin grain deliveries to East African nations — company

DAR ES SALAAM, October 29. /TASS/. Rusagro is in negotiations to supply grain to East African countries and may initiate deliveries in the near future, according to Mikhail Rashkovetsky, head of the trading and sales department at the Russian holding company. He made these remarks at the Russian-Tanzanian business forum.

"We are already in discussions with several major mills in the region and plan to start supplies as soon as feasible. The Tanzania-Russia business forum is an excellent platform for finding new contractors and partners," he stated.

Rashkovetsky noted that the African continent presents significant opportunities for grain supplies, and Rusagro aims to expand its presence in both East and West African nations.

"Tanzania is a key market for us, as its grain imports are increasing year by year. According to analysts, around 1.3 million metric tons of wheat are expected to be imported into the country this year. As a grain producer, we have the opportunity to deliver high-quality grain that meets all international standards, from the field to the end consumer," he explained.