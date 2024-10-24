Russian economy showing signs of slowdown at end of Q3, beginning of Q4 — minister

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s economy is demonstrating the signs of a slowdown at the end of the third quarter and at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"Indeed, we still observe an economic slowdown at the end of the third [quarter] and at the beginning of the fourth quarter judging by certain signs. Quite naturally, it reacts to decisions taken, and we confirm this estimate," he said.

It is largely driven by refocusing of trade, the minister noted, adding that more than 80% of trade turnover flows to friendly countries now.

"The share of Western countries has more than halved to less than 19% by now. Those trends will clearly mount in the future," Reshetnikov said.